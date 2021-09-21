Dallas

Divas Hope Donations Empower Other Women

Trio of friends want to dress women for success

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An afternoon spent cleaning the closet led to something good for the women doing the work - and women who want to go to work.

A trio of Dallas podcasters donated clothing to domestic abuse survivors at a Dress for Success event last week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Jeanette Dillard, Evette Washington and Tina Cormier -- whose first names inspired "J.E.T." -- host The Jet Setting Divas podcast.

Two of the women are in IT. The third is in real estate.

Three women who call themselves the J.E.T. Setting Divas share an interest in travel and empowering women. Photo Credit: J.E.T Setting Divas

They all share an interest in travel and a desire to empower women.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 8 hours ago

Plano 8-Year-Old Participating in Moderna Vaccine Trial

Magnets 10 hours ago

Small Toy Magnets Recalled Again After a Rise in ER Visits

Their donations of gently used clothing will help women heading back to the workplace have stylish clothing so they can feel more confident and self-assured.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us