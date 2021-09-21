Divas Hope Donations Empower Other Women

An afternoon spent cleaning the closet led to something good for the women doing the work - and women who want to go to work.

A trio of Dallas podcasters donated clothing to domestic abuse survivors at a Dress for Success event last week.

Jeanette Dillard, Evette Washington and Tina Cormier -- whose first names inspired "J.E.T." -- host The Jet Setting Divas podcast.

Two of the women are in IT. The third is in real estate.

They all share an interest in travel and a desire to empower women.

Their donations of gently used clothing will help women heading back to the workplace have stylish clothing so they can feel more confident and self-assured.