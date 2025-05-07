Designers find fashion in things we throw away

A shift in perspective can often help you see "something good". That's exactly what Keep Fort Worth Beautiful hoped to accomplish with the annual Trashion Fashion Show.

The City of Fort Worth's Environmental Services Department invited people to create clothes or accessories using at least 50% claimed, reused, or discarded items. The 17 designers then showed off their creations at the 2025 Earth Party.

What the designers came up with is amazing and casts a new light on the things we throw away.

Empty bags of chips transformed into a skirt. Bottle caps added a special touch to a belt. And, a blouse made from white plastic trash bags.

Three volunteer judges eyed all 17 looks, rating them on a 1-10 scale for creativity, technique, and overall effect. The contestants with the highest collective scores were selected as the winners.

1st Place was awarded to Live, Laugh, Laundry, created by Rayanna Hosokawa. This stunning design, made from used dryer sheets, wowed the judges with its creativity and environmental impact, securing the first-place spot.

2nd Place was awarded to Midsommar Night's Dream, created by Natalie Jaecks. With a unique blend of recycled materials like discarded classroom printouts, sheet music, and VHS tape, this piece captured the judges' attention with its innovation and bold style.

3rd Place went to Quince Upcycle, created by Audie Pope and Alma Santillan. With a 10-year-old quinceañera hoop skirt, cardboard boxes, shoelaces, and can tabs for the bodice, this design impressed the judges for its eco-friendly message and artistic flair.

4th Place went to CD Nostalgia, created by Sohannah Mejia, Maria Mejia, and Genesis Mejia. With CDs and plastic trash bags, this unique design reflected both beauty and creativity.

Since 2015, the goal of the Trashion Fashion Show has been to shine a light, both figuratively and literally, on waste and its impact on the Earth. It reminds people that not all waste has to end up in a landfill; it can have multiple lives, limited only by lack of creativity. Educating people to consider alternative uses for even the most unlikely items helps people rethink waste as a resource, rather than just trash.