Decatur High School cheer team celebrates big moment in state competition

High school cheerleaders from across Texas competed in the UIL Spirit State Championship in Fort Worth during the first weekend of January. At the end of the three-day event at the Fort Worth Convention Center, Decatur ISD in Wise County had something good to celebrate.

In the qualifying round, the Decatur High School cheer team earned the highest score in school history to make it to the state championship round. Their scores gave them a top-20 spot in the finals and a chance at a state title.

Decatur took the 18th spot with the team's coach cheering the young women every step of the way.

"Earning 18th place was awesome for the team. They had competed in 2 other competitions in December and came in last for both, so to make finals at state is a huge confidence boost and achievement for them," said Coach Cherie Hocevar in a news release.

Decatur had not competed in the last three years, so only two cheerleaders (seniors) had competition experience. Five members had not cheered before this year. There had never been such a high number of underclassmen on the squad. Yet, they still made it to the state.

"When I think about where we started in July to where we ended Friday night, it's truly amazing. Their dedication and hard work paid off! I can't wait to see what they can do next year!," said Coach Hocevar.

UIL Competition Team Members: