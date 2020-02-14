Dallas Woman Celebrates Valentine’s Day in Big Way

Jennifer Houghton has been decorating her home for Christmas, in the Turtle Creek community of Dallas, for the last 20 years.

She doesn’t just decorate, though. She takes celebrating the holidays to the next level.

The entire exterior and every room are decked out for Christmas. Then, right after the holidays are over, she takes one week to transform her home again. This time, for Valentine’s Day.

Instagram: TurtleCreekLane by Jennifer Houghton

“About four years ago, I created our first Valentine’s tree and it’s become a tradition since then,” Houghton said. “Our Christmas trees bring such joy, we figured, why not extend that a couple more months?”

She has been doing it ever since. Houghton said it takes about one week to get everything changed over from Christmas to Valentine’s Day.

She said it’s not just about her family’s enjoyment though. She hopes it makes everyone smile when they pass by.

“I believe our homes should be a place where everyone who enters feels joy. Four years ago, I started [my Instagram page TurtleCreekLane and it’s been such an incredible experience to see how it’s positively impacted other people as well. I receive thousands of messages from people who have begun to use home décor to strengthen their homes and families, start new traditions and bring joy and love into their homes,” Houghton said.

You can see all of Houghton's pictures all year on her website: turtlecreeklane.com