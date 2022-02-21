Dallas

Dallas Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

Family says prayer, good food and kindness add up to many happy years

By Deborah Ferguson

A family in Dallas has something good it wants to share -- and the big moment has been a hundred years in the making.

Meet Dallas' newest centenarian. Geneva McGaughey celebrated her 100th birthday this month.

She's had quite a life - voted most beautiful at Prairie View A&M in 1943.

She and her husband raised four daughters and a son. And, you might say she raised hundreds more children. McGaughey taught at three Dallas ISD elementary schools, including Davey Crockett, Colonial and Birdie Alexander, before retiring.

Her family said she loves reading her Bible, chocolate, sewing, black walnut ice cream, coloring books, Family Feud, singing oldies, hymns and reciting poems from when she was an educator.

What are her keys to longevity? Her family said she believes in daily prayer, cooking good food and being kind to others.

And, they shared with us McGaughey's favorite saying: "Be sweet and I love you."

Geneva McGaughey taught at elementary schools in the Dallas ISD before retiring. Photo Credit: Jon A. Williams

