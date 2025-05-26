Dallas Wheelchair Tennis Club among national grant winners

Tennis is considered the world's healthiest sport, and something good happened on the tennis courts in Coppell.

Players competed in the 45th Texas Open Wheelchair Championships earlier this month. The Dallas Wheelchair Tennis Club (DWTC) hosted the event at the Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center in Coppell. The championship tournament was started in 1981 and is the oldest, continuously held tournament in the history of wheelchair tennis.

The U.S. Tennis Association backs the Dallas club and recently awarded it a $3,500 grant to help further the program. The USTA distributed $100,000 in grants to 56 wheelchair tennis programs nationwide.

"They've been stalwarts in the wheelchair tennis world for so many years. Dallas has been an incredible city for wheelchair tennis for the better part of three or four decades," said Jason Harnett, the director of wheelchair tennis at Florida-based USTA.

Wheelchair Tennis was founded in 1976 when Brad Parks first hit a tennis ball from a wheelchair and realized the potential of this new sport. Wheelchair tennis became a full medal sport at the Paralympics in 1992. Since 2007, wheelchair tennis has been played at all four Grand Slams.

"Paralympic sport is so compelling. The back stories of the athletes and how they got there, and then of course, just the athleticism and the professionalism are at the top level," Harnett said. "And I've worked both sides of the fence, professional, able-bodied, and Paralympic, and to me the Paralympic side is more compelling and in some ways, because of again, the adversity to get to where they're at is, is remarkable," Harnett said.

The mayor of Coppell presented DWTC club president Charles (Carlos) Turic with a proclamation declaring May as National Tennis Month. The city councils in Keller and Midlothian passed proclamations as well.

The DWTC has partnerships with the City of Coppell (Wagon Wheel Tennis & Pickleball Center) and SMU Tennis (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex), where we host our weekly tennis clinics. The Dallas Wheelchair Tennis Club can be contacted at 972-317-7972 or DWTCPresident@aol.com.

The USTA says:

• Tennis participation in the U.S. has surged to a new high of 25.7 million players following five consecutive years of growth. The nearly two million player increase from 2023 (up 1.9 million from 23.8 million) marks a significant acceleration in excess of eight percent growth.

• One in every 12 Americans played tennis in 2024 - the highest proportion on record. This exceeds the five-year average ratio of one in 16 Americans.

• The game is increasingly more diverse, with 26 percent growth in Black / African American participation, representing a 662,000-player increase, and Hispanic players up 15.4 percent, to 4.54 million players over 2023. Senior players, too, are on the rise with a 17 percent increase in growth to 302K participants.

• Tennis is also increasingly attracting a younger player base as players under 35 powered tennis's expansion in 2024, contributing nearly two-thirds of all growth (+1.2 million players). The youth influence is especially clear among those under 25, who drove 45 percent of total gains.