Dallas Teen Uses Powerful Story of Survival to Advocate for Pediatric Health Care

He’s a champion for children’s access to healthcare, and his mission to represent children like him in North Texas on Capitol Hill is something good.

For the second year in a row, Dillon Mitchell and his mom Kawonna met with members of Congress to share his incredible story and advocate for the importance of pediatric care. The 14-year-old from Lancaster has not let the pandemic stop him from telling his story and pushing for change.

In 2017 Dillan and his dad were in a bad car accident. He spent about two and a half weeks in the ICU, had four surgeries, and stayed another six weeks at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The accident left Dillon paralyzed from his waist down. But he continues to show incredible resilience and determination despite everything he’s been through.

“All those surgeries, all the rehabilitation, there had to be a purpose for all of this right, so my mom would always say when I was in the hospital, there’s a purpose for this, and now since I’ve gotten older, gotten more mature, I’ve really thought about why did this happen to me, what good can come out of this, and so all these opportunities have been thrown to me to give back, and to share my story,” said Mitchell.

“Hopefully his voice is being heard when it comes to children’s healthcare, but there is so much more that can be done to raise awareness about just people with disabilities, you know whether it’s a veteran, or whether it’s a child, or whether it’s even newborn babes that are born with disabilities,” said Dillon’s mom, Kawonna Mitchell.

Last week, Dillon joined nearly 50 children from across the country to meet virtually with lawmakers for the Speak Now for Kids Family Advocacy Week.

Dillon says he wants to become an accessibility architect to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.