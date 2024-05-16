The Dallas Stars have said for years they want their team to represent inclusion, especially with the work they are doing in the community. They made another step towards that Tuesday.

The cut the ribbon on a newly refurbished gym at Cedar Springs Boys and Girls Club, followed by a Stars pep rally and the opportunity for members of Boys and Girls Club to play ball hockey with Stars alumni.

The team said the revamp includes new ball hockey equipment, a state-of-the-art scoreboard, fresh paint and vibrant decorations. The Dallas Stars undertook the project as part of their Future Stars program, an initiative which aims to introduce hockey to communities across the Metroplex through partnerships with Boys and Girls Clubs and local schools.

“We are always looking for ways to introduce the game to kids. It’s about being inclusive and making the game available for so many,” said Al Montoya, Dallas Stars Vice President of Cultural Growth and Strategy.

They are also working on expanding the game in Mexico with their latest push to under-represented communities locally and internationally.

It’s all thanks in part to a collaboration with the National Hockey League working to introduce hockey to as many students as possible.

“We are super excited to bring the game of street hockey to our Club kids, many of which may not have otherwise been introduced to the sport without this program,” said DeRon Bethea, BGCD Athletics Director. “We’re truly honored to partner with the Dallas Stars and our hope is to grow the program to many more of our Clubs.”

The Stars said they are thrilled to offer hockey to our Club kids, supporting the learning of life skills like teamwork, resilience, and discipline through sports.