Dallas Senior Living Friends Succeed at Golden Games

Staying fit is always something good, but for a couple of men at a local senior living facility, it has been one of their secrets to a long life.

Ernie McAfee, 83, and Paul Wilson, 87, are great friends and both live at Presbyterian Village North Senior Living Community. They recently competed in the Dallas Golden Games.

This Olympics-style fitness and leisure competition is for adults 50 and over, of all ability levels. This year's event was held in September. Participants competed in eight competitive sports.

Wilson medaled in the 1500 with a 10-minute mile. He also placed second in both the men’s cycling 5K and the men’s cycling 10K. McAfee placed sixth in the 50-meter dash and fifth in the 100. They often train together and say they inspire each other.