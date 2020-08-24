Dallas Police Help Fill Family's Empty Apartment With Donated Furniture

A Dallas mother of six found out the other day about the goodness in people.

She'd called police, and the officers assigned to the Central Neighborhood Patrol Officers (NPOs) who showed up saw the family had no furniture.

That's when something good happened.

Here's what the Dallas Police Department says happened next.

“After leaving her apartment, I looked at my partner (Officer McIntyre) and said, we need to do something to help her,” said Officer Delia Pesina in a news release.

The officers reached out to their brothers and sisters in blue and with donations from them and the community, filled the family's empty apartment.

Dallas PD

“The show of support was truly amazing and very overwhelming,” Pesina said in the release.

The woman they helped that day has six children aged two to 11. She'd left a domestic violence situation and was starting a new life with the help of a local church. She'd left everything behind.

In that one afternoon, she gained so much - beds, sofa, dining table, clothes - and the knowledge that people care.

And that's something good.