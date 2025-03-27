Dallas pet rescue teams up with energy conference to find homes for puppies

Dallas-based nonprofit Dallas Pets Alive! is taking an innovative approach to pet adoption.

The nonprofit is getting more exposure for its pups at a massive conference in downtown Dallas.

This week, the organization set up an adoption pen at the DISTRIBUTECH energy conference, which is drawing in 20,000 attendees at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The hope is that just a few will be inspired to adopt adorable puppies in need of loving families.

An energy company, United Grid Solutions, sponsored the construction of the adoption pen, where conference-goers were invited to interact with the puppies, playing and cuddling with them in between sessions.

Dallas Pets Alive! has successfully used this strategy before, even finding homes for dogs with out-of-state adopters. The organization focuses on rescuing pets at risk of euthanasia in shelters and supporting owners who may be facing financial difficulties that could force them to surrender their pets.

By bringing these efforts to such a high-profile event, Dallas Pets Alive! continues to showcase the importance of adoption and responsible pet ownership while giving these animals a better chance at finding their forever homes.