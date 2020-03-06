Dallas Nonprofit Provides Love and Freedom for Women in Crisis

Love and Freedom. Two things everyone wants, but some people aren’t fortunate enough to have.

Dallas-based clothing designer Abi Ferrin and co-founder’s Elle Lewis and Rania Batrice want to make Love and Freedom a reality for everyone. Especially women in need.

“Love and Freedom” is a non-profit organization working with survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and resettled refugees in the DFW area. LAF provides a unique blend of trauma-informed vocational training, business classes and art and wellness classes. During the course of the program, the women will also be involved in running the non-profit business the Love and Freedom Collaborative, honing their skills, interacting with the community and building their confidence and their resumes to transition into the professional workforce,” Ferring said.

The collaborative effort from a group of local designers and artists who have come together to with their talents and creativity as a force for good. Ferrin recently switched directions to make this collaborative and the non-profit her full-time focus. That said, she is even closing her West Village store in Dallas March 22, so she can focus all of her attention on LAF.

“The Collaborative is located at SouthSide on Lamar and is a makers space where the community can come for a variety of fun and creative workshops, create your own design from the Abi Ferrin archive, learn how to pour candles, create art and a whole variety of fun activities for bachelorettes, girls night out and corporate team building,” Ferrin said. “Through an innovative nine-month program, each member will learn and polish both the soft skills and business basics necessary to succeed in the career path of their choosing.”

“You should name this program Restoring The Woman, because that’s what has happened to me. I was so broke and now I don’t even recognize the woman who started this program. I found myself again,” one participant said.