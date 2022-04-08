Dallas Nonprofit Hosts 300 Girls for Day of Empowerment

Something good happened for hundreds of deserving girls in North Texas on Saturday.

It was all thanks to Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, a nonprofit that works tirelessly to help young girls in North Texas succeed, no matter their circumstances.

Girls Inc. hosted their third annual Power 2 the Girl Conference, presented by Toyota.

“This year’s conference was a great success,” director of development Mimi Bishop said. “This year’s conference, themed Step Into Your Power, helped girls build resilience, reclaim confidence and step into the power of self-love, self-knowledge and self-care.”

More than 300 girls spent the day at UT Dallas attending workshops that gave them strategies for boosting their body image and self-esteem.

“[We] also helped them identify their top career interest areas and met professional women in those roles. They created their own self-care plan based on their love languages. They also heard from keynote speaker, Mona Dixon, who shared her journey of empowerment with the girls,” Bishop said.

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas is hosting their Bold Dream Breakfast at the Irving Convention Center to continue their efforts to help girls across North Texas succeed.

NBC 5's Laura Harris will be the keynote speaker at that event.