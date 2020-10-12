Dallas Nonprofit Donates to Pediatric Cancer Patients, Families

A local nonprofit is doing something good for pediatric cancer patients and their families who are in the hospital.

The Carson Leslie Foundation was created 10 years ago in loving memory of Carson Leslie.

“We received the news that Carson was terminal, and he told me then, he didn’t want his death to be in vain. He wanted other boys and girls just like him to not have to go through what he did,” Carson’s mom Annette said. “We just knew we had to do something to help others who are dealing with exactly what our family was dealing with.”

Leslie co-founded the organization that now works tirelessly, with the help of their local partners, to brighten the days of kids courageously battling cancer.

Their latest donation, Ezy Roller Bikes. Carson's brother Craig helped assemble them.

“I had these mental visions of Carson zipping around and running into the walls. Just really having some fun and getting out of the room. It’s just good for their heart and their soul to get out of their hospital room and be able to do it while social distancing,” Leslie said.

Since the pandemic shut down, foundation has been making sporadic deliveries to Children’s Health with snacks, games, art kits, gaming systems, remote controlled cars, even food for the staff and gift cards for the families.

“The National Charity League-Mockingbird and Ursuline Academy are Carson Leslie Foundation’s young volunteer partners. Together they both provide CLF with thousands of ‘You are Loved’ notes that are attached to each delivery,” Leslie said.

Currently, the foundation is looking for donations to their Amazon wish list to continue to help families who are dealing with more than ever before during this pandemic.