Dallas Mavericks Make Woman's 90th Birthday Special

A North Texas woman named Doris just celebrated her 90th birthday, and the Dallas Mavericks did something good to make it even more special.

The team sent her a whole bunch of swag.

Doris Fay Coleman is a huge Mavericks fan. Her daughter, Cheri Fleck, told us she has to be in front of the TV for every game. She used to go to some of the games but walking distances now is a bit hard for her.

Coleman's granddaughter sent an email to Mark Cuban and told him about her grandma. He then sent her all these goodies - going above and beyond to make a fan happy.

Fleck says words cannot tell how happy her mom was.