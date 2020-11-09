Dallas ISD Mom Collecting Shoes for Scholarships

Belinda Williams has been active with the Skyline High School PTSA in the Dallas ISD since her daughter attended the school.

“We have always wanted to do fundraisers to ensure deserving students can get scholarships to college,” Williams said.

This year is no different.

They are during a 90-day shoe drive. If they can collect 100 bags of shoes, each containing 25 pairs, the nonprofit Funds2Org.com will donate $3,000 to the school for college scholarships.

“It’s more than just helping us though. They take those shoes to underdeveloped countries like Haiti and they allow those people to set up their own businesses to sell those shoes and make money,” Williams said.

COVID-19 has forced the school to get creative on ways to fundraise, simply because they can’t gather in large groups.

Skyline High School is still collecting shoes for the fundraiser. If you would like to donate, test 214-538-1090 before dropping off donations at the school.