Dallas

Dallas House Transformed Into Ninetendo, Super Mario Bros. 3 Game for the Holidays

Couple says they wanted to spread cheer, silliness and playfulness

By Larry Collins

There is a jaw-dropping holiday display on Belmont Avenue in Dallas that is serving as a bit of a time machine for many.

“The response has been exactly what we wanted. People honking their horns, hanging out the window waving at us,” Katie Milam said. “We wanted to spread cheer and silliness and playfulness.”

Katie and her husband Mike transformed their house into a giant Nintendo gaming system – complete with a Super Mario Brothers game playing on a makeshift television screen.

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

Forney Jun 9

Whata-Employee: Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Serving North Texans

Fort Worth Dec 18

Fort Worth Students Support One Another

“It had to be Mario 3,” Milam smiled. “We like the classics.”

It has served as a major source of joy for the dozens of people who have stopped by to snap pictures.

“We hope that people that come by with their kids in the car can tell them and it trigger childhood memory conversations and ‘I remember when I played Super Mario,’” Milam said. “And if somebody who is having a bad day. You want them to drive by and hopefully smile. Bring a little bit of joy to people’s lives.”

This article tagged under:

DallasSuper Mario
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us