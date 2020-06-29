Dallas Flight Attendant, Teen With Autism Unlikely Friendship Continues

Erica Connolly’s small gesture of something good has turned into a friendship that will last a lifetime.

We introduced you to Connolly in August 2019. The Dallas-based Southwest flight attendant’s story was brought to our attention because of the extra time and care she took with one of her passengers, Garrison Christy.

Christy has autism and needed just a little extra attention on that flight. That chance encounter turned into a conversation, where both learned they were from Keller.

Some time passed and Connolly decided to drop off some old aviation books to Christy, as she knew he was very much interested in flight.

That kind gesture turned into Christy and his family asking Connolly to take his graduation pictures when they found out she is also a photographer.

Their story gets even better though, despite the global pandemic. Christy was able to attend his high school graduation and he asked Connolly to be one of his five guests for the ceremony.

Connolly posted a few pictures from the day on her Facebook page showing the two, masked up, and ready to celebrate Christy’s accomplishment.