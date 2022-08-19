Dallas Designer Fulfills NYC Fashion Week Dream 10 Years in the Making

Dallas designer Steven Goudeau's dream is finally coming true.

"I get to do my own show and showcase my designs at New York Fashion Week," he said. "It's like something I have waited for so long. Now, it's happening."

Goudeau, who is the mastermind behind Stephen Goudeau designs, debuted some pieces ten years ago. In that show, he wasn't the focal point. He didn't get the main spotlight. That all changes on September 11.

"I'm just so blessed. It's incredible that this is happening like this," Goudeau said.

He said he wants to be remembered for pieces that will never go out of style.

"I always create timeless. I don't believe in trends. I always create something where 10 years from now people know it's a Stephen Goudeau dress," Goudeau said.

The spelling of his name in his clothing line is no accident. He wanted it to be spelled differently but said the same.

"It's kind of like my alter-ego. My name is spelled with a 'v', but the line is spelled with a 'ph'. I just thought that would be cool and memorable for people," Goudeau said.

While he is proud of where he is in his career, he said the sky is the limit at this point.

"I literally just prayed about it. I keep praying about it and I keep working," Goudeau said.