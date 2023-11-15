Dallas Cowboys' receiver CeeDee Lamb takes families on Thanksgiving shopping spree

The holidays have already brought something exceptionally good for two local families, and it came courtesy of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The football player partnered with Tom Thumb and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas in a surprise shopping trip for two families.

Lamb took the families through the aisles of the store near Deep Ellum and helped them pick up everything on the list for a good holiday meal.

Turkey, dressing, pies, rolls, even ice cream - all the things to help them gather around the table next week and simply enjoy food and family.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"They're gonna keep talking about it, that's for sure. They don't forget names. They don't forget faces. This means a lot," said Hadassah Williams, mother of two elementary school students.

It was the third year for Lamb to partner with the grocer and the nonprofit to treat families to a holiday surprise.

"Unbelievable, honestly. It's always a great pleasure to see other families smiling and for me to play a part in that. And as far as Thanksgiving, it's my favorite holiday personally. You have time to sit, enjoy food with your family, quality time," Lamb said. "Grandma's cooking. Mom's cooking. No one is allowed in the kitchen for 24 hours maybe. It's a pleasure, though. I love it. The food's great. The camaraderie's great. It brought our family closer."

Lamb is counting his blessings this holiday season: family, friends who've become family, teammates, good health, and the ability to partner with an organization that was part of his childhood.

"It helped me interact with people. It taught me a lot of things in life. To grow, of course, and to be around other people whether I know them or not. make friends. Be happy with whatever I'm given, any opportunity, and throughout that process, you'll find some light," he said.

The joy in being around people was clear as Lamb strolled through the store, showing the families what to buy and chatting along the way.

"So, do you know what it takes to do Thanksgiving?" asked mom Erica Pesina. "I just wake up and food's cooked. I've never experienced that," Lamb said with laughter. "Just letting them enjoy the meal, that's fulling to me," said the mother of three.' That's your thanksgiving, huh?" asked Lamb. "Exactly," Pesina answered.

Erica, her husband David, son David II, and daughter Evelyn were in awe of the free shopping trip and doing it with a star player on their favorite team, a player who just the day before had set a record as the first in NFL history with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games.

Lamb doesn't mind telling reporters he's the best receiver in the NFL. Yet, he also describes himself as humble, caring, and giving, a man grounded by family and a grandmother to whom he talks regularly and who prays that he stays healthy. Even at just 24, he has enough self-awareness that he knows his life is in a special place right now.

"Have to decompress. Take a deep breath. Relax. Get control of the situation. Understand who I am what I'm doing and my purpose. And that's to make a change wherever I am. For the better, of course. I want the place to be better; I want to leave it better than I got it and this is a great step, a great step," he said.

Lamb's time with the families means they'll get a delicious holiday meal and memories to last a lifetime. He took them through the checkout line, bagged some groceries, and pulled out his credit card to pay the bill. And the giving didn't end there. Tom Thumb presented a $33,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas. A big chunk of it will go to the nonprofit's other organizations in North Texas, and $3,000 in-store gift cards and DART passes will help other families have their shopping trips.

"It's very exciting for me, knowing that they're gonna be happy and fulfilled. It's amazing," he said.