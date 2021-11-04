Dallas Cowboys Celebrate Arlington ISD Teachers

Two Arlington ISD teachers are being recognized this week as Cowboys Class Acts.

The teachers are recognized for their constant work encouraging, leading and striving for excellence in the classroom.

Congratulations to William McAlister, a coach and Social Studies teacher at Carter Junior High School, and Tarri Miller, a third-grade teacher at Adams Elementary.

The two were honored as the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Class Acts teachers of the month for September and October.

Both teachers were surprised on their campuses Monday as the Cowboys bus showed up with a Cowboys jersey, a football, Cowboys mascot Rowdy, former Cowboys offensive lineman Joe Looney and a check for $4,000 each to use on their campuses.