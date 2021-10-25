Dallas Cookie Contest for a Cause

A cookie contest inspired by the return of the State Fair of Texas will have a far-reaching impact.

Senior residents and staff at The Preston of the Park Cities submitted favorite recipes for competition in the first annual “Blue Ribbon Cookie Contest” at the senior living community. Two winning entrants received blue ribbons and cash rewards, but it’s all for a bigger cause.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The award-winning recipes will be sold on October 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the community’s booth during the Saint Michael’s Family Day at the Farmers Market.

The blue ribbon for “Best Recipe Submitted by a Resident or Family Member” was awarded to resident Virginia Myers and her daughter, Brenda Myers, for their recipe, “Tea Cookies for Gene.” The recipe, named after the vintage Gene Marshall fashion doll, was created for a doll collectors conference attended years ago by the mother-daughter doll collecting duo.

A recipe from The Preston associate Bailey Blunt for “Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies” took the prize for “Best Recipe Submitted by an Associate.”

“This friendly and tasty cookie competition stirred up a lot of good memories for our residents and their family members, as well as for our team of staff associates,” said Ke’o Velasquez, executive director at The Preston of the Park Cities. “Knowing that these winning recipes will be prepared by our culinary team and sold to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in our booth at the October 30 Saint Michael’s Family Day at the Farmer’s Market made the competition even more meaningful.”