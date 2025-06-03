Dallas College invests $250K in mobile lab to fuel North Texas skills workforce

Dallas College is making a bold move to strengthen North Texas's skilled workforce.

The school is investing $250,000 in the ‘Be Pro Be Proud’ initiative – an innovative mobile lab that uses cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality to introduce students to careers in high-demand trades.

The investment, made by the Dallas College Foundation, was celebrated on Friday at a special event hosted at the college’s Coppell Center. Local leaders, educators, and industry partners gathered to mark the occasion and experience the traveling lab firsthand.

“Today’s investment marks a significant step forward in our shared mission to close workforce gaps and empower our students to pursue high-demand, rewarding careers in construction, welding, manufacturing, and transportation,” said Dr. Rick W. Smith Sr., President of Dallas College North Lake Campus. “With this investment, we are building the bridge to economic mobility for our students and our community.”

The Be Pro Be Proud truck is part of a national campaign to build a bigger pipeline into trade skill careers, which have come into high demand following post-COVID population booms, increases in housing construction, and other growth factors.

The initiative is spearheaded by nonprofits out of Arkansas, including Associated Industries of Arkansas, which has built out several trucks in other states where they’ve established partnerships, like Georgia and North Carolina. The trucks usually visit grade schools but with this new permanent presence in Texas, it will help students at Dallas College and beyond to spark interest in fields that are vital to the region’s economic future.

“At Dallas College Foundation, we believe that investing in initiatives like Be Pro Be Proud gives students the opportunity to see what their future careers could look like,” said Wes Helm, Senior Director of External Engagement and Impact. “This hands-on experience sparks inspiration and opens doors to high-demand professions that can truly change lives.”

The $250,000 investment will help fund the construction of a Texas-based Be Pro Be Proud truck, currently in development and expected to launch in Fall 2025. The mobile unit will travel across North Texas, serving as a rolling recruitment and education hub for the skilled trades.

The event also recognized the contributions of Rusty Vaughn and the Be Pro Be Proud Steering Committee, underscoring the collaborative spirit behind the initiative. Leaders from Dallas College, TEXO – The Construction Association, and other partners emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to build a stronger, more prepared workforce.

“This investment not only supports the mobile lab but also underscores the power of partnership between Dallas College, TEXO, and industry leaders,” said Meloni Raney, President & CEO of TEXO. “Together, we are reshaping perceptions of skilled trades and opening doors to new career opportunities.”

To learn more about Dallas College’s workforce initiatives and the Be Pro Be Proud program, click here.