Dallas Bike Ride returns for first time since 2018

The Dallas Bike Ride is returning to the city for the first time since 2018.

The family-friendly, 20-mile bike cruise takes you through the city, passing iconic Dallas landmarks. Organizers are expecting more than 4,000 people for the May 17 event.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We’re thrilled to bring the Dallas Bike Ride back to its roots and offer a unique experience that showcases the city’s beauty and spirit,” Chris Browne, Managing Director of Dallas Bike Ride said. “Our 20-mile car-free inclusive ride brings first-timers, casual bike riders, and avid cyclists from near and far together to foster a strong sense of community, encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, and celebrate the city. This event is more than just a bike ride; it’s a celebration of togetherness, health, and the vibrant culture of Dallas.”

The recreational ride offers a festive atmosphere with snacks, drinks, photo opportunities, and live music along the route as participants pass through historic landmarks and neighborhoods such as Reunion Tower, the JFK Memorial, Bishop Arts District, and the Design District, to name a few. Riders will enjoy a 20-mile car-free course that culminates at City Hall with the Methodist Dallas Finish Festival, featuring live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and family-friendly fun.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The ride is created for participants of all ages (3+) and cycling levels. Registration includes a 2025 Dallas Bike Ride water bottle, access to the 20-mile car-free course, and Rider ID Kit. Premier hospitality packages and group pricing are also available.

Registration is now open, complete with a 2025 course map.