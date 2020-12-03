Dallas Artist Celebrates New Collaboration With Nike

Akellia Stewart’s journey started several years ago. She had been painting on canvas, excited to share her creativity with others. Then, she was approached by a Dallas Cowboy player who asked her to jazz up some of his shoes.

“I didn’t even know if I could do it. He just told me to try and if I could do that then he would help me on my journey to this point and he did,” Stewart said.

Like many, her business, CustomByAK was turned upside down by the pandemic.

“I didn’t know what the next turn was going to be,” Stewart said. “I couldn’t host an event. I couldn’t show visuals, because we were in quarantine. This was very hard for me. I reach down and started spending some time in nature. That’s how mu shoe came about. It all came from nature. I had never had time to just be outdoors, so that time in quarantine and us having a break actually gave me the inspiration for my custom [shoe.]”

She said it was during the time of solitude she came up with creative genius that’s now being showcased as the Nike “Picasso” shoe that is on sale now.

Now, she hopes her story serves as motivation for anyone in a tough spot. She said you just have to trust and believe that you can make it happen.

“When one door closes, another opens,” she said.