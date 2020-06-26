Dallas 23-Year-Old Talks Celebrity Styling Career

It’s a job many 20-somethings would dream of. The opportunity to work with celebrities all day.

That’s the dream Jonathan Wright is living.

The Dallas-area native has styled the hair of rapper Meghan thee Stallion, singer/songwriter Sza, actress and television host Keke Palmer and so many more.

Jonathan Wright

Wright was discovered almost on accident. He had been working as a wardrobe stylist and creative director when it was his time to shine at the 2016 BET Awards. He was styling Just Brittany when her hairstylist unexpectedly canceled. Reluctant, Wright stepped in and saved the day.

While he may have been given the opportunity, he said his preparation is what has carried him through.

Jonathan Wright

"My work ethic is impeccable,” Wright said. “I work every day. I feel like that’s the main thing. A lot of people these days don't understand you have got to work. I am working every day trying to better myself."

He said real success comes when excuses become unacceptable.

“Whatever you are going through, you have to keep going. You have to accomplish it and level up and be the best you can be. Life isn’t perfect. It may not happen now. You just know a month or two from now or even a year or two from now, it’s going to get better,” Wright said.