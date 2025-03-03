Dads and daughters in Mesquite dance the night away

Get on your best denim, grab your best date, and a Saturday night can turn into something good.

That's what happened in Mesquite. The city recently invited dads and daughters of all ages to the annual daddy-daughter dance - and the pictures show it was a magical night of memorable moments.

Denim and Diamonds was the theme, but the smiles of dads and their daughters were all it took to light up the night.

Jenni Gilmer sent us pictures from an evening of dazzle and dance. If you have something good to share, send pictures and information to isee@nbcdfw.com.