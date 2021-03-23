Dads and Daughters Dance Away at Annual Event in Frisco

The city of Frisco celebrated 25 years of doing something good to help dads and their daughters create sweet memories.

The annual Daddy Daughter Dance happened over the weekend.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dads and their little girls put on their boogie shoes for the big event at Toyota Stadium. The party headed outdoors this year and with smaller crowds for social distancing.

"It's normally held in February and that was the last normal event we had before the shutdown, and for this to be the first event back was special," said Jennifer Russell, the special events supervisor for the city's parks and recreation department.

"It was amazing! It was so wonderful seeing all the fathers and their daughters smiling and dancing. They had an electric bull ride, cowboy and cowgirls on clown stilts taking pictures, concessions, and a dance floor not far from the field," Rashard Hollis told NBC 5. He and Parker, who "is 5 going on age 35," were among the 1,000 people who came out for some Texas-sized fun and memories.

About 1,000 fathers and daughters showed up for one of five 2-hour slots. Cowboys and cowgirls on stilts and in neon were there waiting as the special guests arrived. Pictures show dads and daughters having the time of their life.

"All the dads loved the more casual atmosphere this year," Russell said of the outdoor venue. Normally, the dance is a hotel ballroom and dads are decked out in tuxedos. With the Texas theme, jeans and boots were perfectly fine.

The theme for this year was The Stars at Night, but the stars were clearly shining in the daytime hours, too, as Frisco celebrated 25 years of the Daddy Daughter Dance.

"It's one of our biggest traditions in Frisco," Russell said. "It's such a memory-making event. They love it!"