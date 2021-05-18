Cutest Fashion Show Raising Money for Good Cause

Tuesday night, the cutest fashion show you'll ever see is helping to raise money for a wonderful cause.

And it's #SomethingGood you can be a part of from your own home.

The Rise School of Dallas will be hosting its 4th annual Runway for Rise, which is virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The nonprofit school operates within the Moody Family YMCA in Dallas, providing education to children ages six months to six years old with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment.

About 70% of the students enrolled at Rise have Down syndrome and other developmental differences, along with 30% traditional learners. The school provides comprehensive education, intervention and therapy to students during their formative years. Master's level educators and on-staff speech, occupational, physical, and music therapists help students meet their individual needs.

Tuesday’s fundraiser will go toward financial aid for children who rely on this school to improve their lives.

In the runway show, the cutest models will show off styles from local boutiques and clothiers like Dondolo, Mi Golondrina and Small Pockets.

There is no cost to register to watch the event, but donations are encouraged. There's even a raffle you can browse through online.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. You can register to watch and donate on RunwayForRise.org. You can also watch on their Youtube and Facebook pages.

“The annual Runway for Rise event allows us to celebrate the amazing children that attend our school and thank the community for its ongoing support, especially throughout a very difficult year,” said Caroline Snabes, Director of Development for the Rise School. “We hope you will consider joining us in our tradition of celebrating diversity and cheering on the kids virtually this year.”

For more information about The Rise School, click here.