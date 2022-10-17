Cupcake Contest Puts Hurst-Euless-Bedford Mayors Pro Tem in a Competitive Mood

When you can have your cake, eat it, and help others in the process, it's a recipe for something good.

It was a full-blown food fight at the Airport Area YMCA as mayors pro tem from Hurst, Euless and Bedford competed in a cupcake eating contest.

No cheating was allowed as a Mr. T. impersonator watched over it all.

The winner had to eat 26 mini-cupcakes the fastest. The mini-cupcakes were organized in a way that spelled YMCA. After they ate each letter, they had to pause and make corresponding arm gestures before moving on to the next letter. (Y, M, C, A)

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The champ was Bedford's Amy Sabol.

"The event helped kick off the annual campaign for the Airport Area YMCA which has raised $31k, 38% of the total goal. Funds are raised through pledges and donations. The money raised will support local families, seniors or individuals who request scholarships to access programs, camps, and memberships. We never want cost to be a barrier to health and community. The YMCA is open to ALL," said YMCA Chief Marketing Officer Christy Jones in an email.

Have something good to share? Email your pictures and video with your story to iSee@nbcdfw.com.