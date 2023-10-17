Crossing guard goes above and beyond to do #SomethingGood in The Colony

Crossing guards have some of the most important jobs during the school year to keep kids safe.

It's a role that sometimes goes unnoticed – but not today!

This is Patrick Davis, a school crossing guard who is taking his work to the next level.

Keekeh Rojas Facebook Crossing guard Patrick Davis on the job

Every Friday in October, he wears a costume to help get the kids in the spooky season spirit.

From Batman to a dinosaur, Patrick is bringing free smiles to his crossing station at Blair Oaks and Nash roads, near Peters Colony Elementary School. He even plays air guitar with his stop sign!

Patrick tells us making others smile makes him happy and says he finds motivation in helping kids have a brighter day.

“Most of the time, I’m the first person they’ll see on their way to work or school. So I want them to have a wonderful day while they’re out there,” Patrick said. “We have some wonderful kids in the city and the people are awesome as well. I just want to give back a little to them to make their day a little easier it they have a bad day.”

A special thanks to Ann for sharing with us #SomethingGood happening every day in The Colony.

