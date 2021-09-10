Creative Labs Reopen in Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library has reopened three creative labs and restarted 3D printers at all 17 locations.

They call them makerspaces, which are creative Do It Yourself areas, where people can get together to create, invent and discover using different tools and materials that may not be readily available for them.

According to the library's website, Maker 101 programs are also available where a new project is presented each month with limited number of spaces available.

The labs had closed during the pandemic, but have since reopened at the Golden Triangle Library, Northwest Library and Reby Cary Youth Library.

The 3D printers can be found at many more locations across the area.

It's all free and open to the public.