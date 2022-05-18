something good

Counseling Center for Breast Cancer Patients in Wise County Celebrates First Year

The center opened with a million-dollar donation from a Decatur business

By Deborah Ferguson

A counseling center in Wise County celebrated its first anniversary of doing something good for cancer patients, and a local artist brought flowers to celebrate.

Artist and childhood cancer survivor Olivia Bennett painted a vibrant canvas full of flowers that now greets patients and staff at the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Counseling Center in Decatur.

The center offers families and patients dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis up to 12 counseling sessions with licensed therapists at no charge.

During the first year, 56 cancer patients have been served.

Decatur-based footwear company Twisted X donated $1.2 million in December 2020 to bring the Tough Enough to Wear Pink flagship center to life.

It is part of the Wise Health System's Center for Emotional Wellness that opened three years ago. It see an average of 150 clients a month including those in a program for First Responders who've been through critical incidents.

This article tagged under:

something goodWise CountyWake Up to Something GoodDECATUR
