Cosmetic Chemistry class exposes girls to careers in STEM

Global cosmetics company Mary Kay did something good to inspire future innovators.

Thirty students from Lewisville High School – Harmon Campus spent the day recently at Mary Kay's manufacturing, research and development center in Lewisville.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The young women got a tour and learned about the career opportunities that come with degrees in STEM - science, technology, engineering and math.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The highlight of the day was Cosmetic Chemistry class where the girls put their knowledge to the test to create their own Mary Kay® Unlimited Lip Gloss.

“Empowering and inspiring the next generation of female scientists and innovators is a winning formula ensuring women are more equally represented in the future of STEM,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay said in a news release. “By giving them the tools and knowledge to explore STEM fields, we’re nurturing future leaders who will shape the beauty and STEM industries. Witnessing their curiosity take hold and the spark ignite as they imagine the possibilities of their future in STEM – it’s tremendous!”