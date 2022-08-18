Cook Children's Hosts Rock Climbing Event for Kids With Congenital Hand Differences

Cook Children's is helping to empower a special group of kids.

The Fort Worth hospital recently hosted an indoor rock climbing event for patients with congenital hand and upper extremity differences.

Children and parents had the opportunity to participate in a controlled and safe environment at Texas Christian University Recreational Center.

Patients also created an art project with their hand prints to mark the memories.

Many of these kids have been seeking treatment at Cook Children’s since they were babies.

Doctors say now that the children have grown older, rock climbing is a great way to boost their confidence.

“Rock climbing is using your hands. And some of these kids have no fingers, some are losing portions of their limbs, some can't grab. So it's really amazing to see them,” said Dr. Pamela J. Sherman, an orthopedist at Cook Children's. "It really is a way for them to feel empowered, for them to see that it's different but it still works. And to see that they're not the only ones.”

The entire event was made possible by donors.

