North Texas companies praised for efforts to protect the environment

Recycling, reducing waste, or conserving water help protect the environment, and when a company gets recognized for its efforts, it's something good.

Fort Worth recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the city's Environmental Excellence Awards.

Companies were applauded for what they're doing to save water, reduce paper waste, design landscaping that uses less water, or efforts to prevent pollution.

In all, 75 companies were honored for complying with wastewater regulations.

Another 23 companies in six cities that contract with Fort Worth for industrial pretreatment services also earned recognition.

Alcon, the Fort Worth-based maker of eye pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, and surgical equipment, was named Industry of the Year in the City of Fort Worth’s 2023 Environmental Excellence Awards.

The award honors Alcon for extensive efforts in environmental stewardship and water pretreatment. Alcon also was named Industry of the Year in 2021.

In addition:

Pollution Prevention Awards were presented to Alcon; Ampharmco LLC; Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth; and Nouryon Surface Chemistry LLC.

Innovation Awards for environmental efforts and water conservation were presented to Recaro Aircraft Seating Americas LLC; Lockheed Martin; Alcon; and Rockwood Multifamily LLC.

Lockheed Martin also received the first-ever Community Litter Control Award.

Tarrant County College District was named winner of the Fort Worth Friendly Landscapes recognition award.

The Fort Worth Police Barnett Station was presented a SmartWater Recognition Award for a commitment to sustainability and resource conservation.

The City of Fort Worth Water Utility sponsors the awards.