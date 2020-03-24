Community Steps Up with Thermometer Donations for North Richland Hills Police

North Texans always seem to answer the call when someone needs help and recently, it was the North Richland Hills Police Department that needed a helping hand.

Over the weekend, the department sent out several urgent tweets asking the community to help them find thermometers.

“In an effort to protect the frontline first responders and community we serve, we have implemented daily temperature checks for our team. However, the nationwide surge has put a strain on medical supplies and we are seeking temporal thermometers,” a department representative tweeted.

They were looking for new or gently used infrared (non-contact) or forehead scan thermometers that could be easily disinfected.

In just a few hours they had more than enough thermometers to help keep the officers safe.

The goodwill did not stop there, people also donated gloves and masks.