Fort Worth

Community Members Help Girl Scouts Reach Goal

Five hundred boxes of cookies were donated to nurses and first responders in Tarrant County

By Deborah Ferguson

Members of the Fort Worth Rotary buy up Girl Scout cookie.
Girl Scouts Texas Oklahoma Plains

Lots of people have something good in the pantry today thanks to the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Nurses and first responders in Tarrant County working long hours during the pandemic and winter storm got boxes and boxes of Girl Scout cookies from the Cookies for Heroes program sponsored by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains based in Fort Worth. Those 500 boxes cookies came from Aniyah, Audrey, Bella, Jada, Jaycee, Mia, Molly and Parker.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Tarrant County Commissioners Devan Allen and Roy Brooks, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson, and members of the Fort Worth Rotary Club all helped girls reach their goals by buying out the girls' cookie booths," said Katherine Curtis with the council.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 34 mins ago

Dallas Literary Festival Returns

The 2021 cookie season is now over but it left the girls will valuable lessons about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant Countygirl scout cookiesGirl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us