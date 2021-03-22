Community Members Help Girl Scouts Reach Goal

Lots of people have something good in the pantry today thanks to the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Nurses and first responders in Tarrant County working long hours during the pandemic and winter storm got boxes and boxes of Girl Scout cookies from the Cookies for Heroes program sponsored by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains based in Fort Worth. Those 500 boxes cookies came from Aniyah, Audrey, Bella, Jada, Jaycee, Mia, Molly and Parker.

"Tarrant County Commissioners Devan Allen and Roy Brooks, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson, and members of the Fort Worth Rotary Club all helped girls reach their goals by buying out the girls' cookie booths," said Katherine Curtis with the council.

The 2021 cookie season is now over but it left the girls will valuable lessons about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.