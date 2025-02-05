Fort Worth community celebrates return of Y closed during COVID

A multi-million-dollar transformation is bringing something good to the eastside of Fort Worth and the community is celebrating.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth officially opened the doors to a reimagined and remodeled Eastside YMCA Community Impact Center.

It's a ribbon cutting years in the making. Back in 2020 during COVID, the Y closed its branches. All but the Eastside Y reopened.

Community, city, nonprofit, and elected leaders rallied. With that support and federal funding, the Y reopened and is now a beautiful place for the community with room for learning, wellness, and fitness.

Former Y board member and volunteer Lillie Biggins says, "It's not just a facelift but a total transformation."

Cook Children's Health Care System and Texas Health Resources partnered to give families in need access to no-cost fresh produce and other staples to support well-being.

The Good For You program is an initiative of Texas Health Community Hope, where Texas Health works to improve community well-being. Healthy Hubs offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as recipe cards, cooking utensils, nutrition education workshops, and other resources to help families in need make the most of the produce they receive. Cook Children's Center for Community Health provided a two-year grant to help fund the Eastside YMCA Healthy Hub location and will offer educational sessions that focus on nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and other ways to support healthy lifestyles.

"Everything we do at the YMCA is in service of ensuring that people and communities thrive," YMCA president and CEO Mike Brown said in a news release. "We are grateful to the many partners and supporters who've helped us restore this important resource for the Eastside community and look forward to continuing our efforts in the next phases of this project."

The YMCA needs to raise more to fund the full three-phase, $16 million-dollar project but for now, the community and the Y are celebrating a return home.