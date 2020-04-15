Comedy Group Adds Humor to Serious Message for Social Distancing

A little humor goes a long way in getting a point across.

And, it's what you'll see in a new series of Share the Trail PSAs from the nonprofit that supports the Trinity River in Fort Worth.

The skit starring the Trinity Trails Referee reminds people to keep their distance as they walk, jog or bike on the Trinity Trails. In the video, a comedian dressed in the stripes of a referee sees a couple kissing and shouts, "encroachment. you must be six feet apart. that's an infection infraction."

In another scene, he hears a sneeze, blows the whistle and says, "hands to the face. That's an infection infraction."

Streams and Valleys, Inc. asked the comedy group Four Day Weekend to put a little fun into a serious message about social distancing to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

"It's not Big Brother or Mad Mother but a needed laugh with a serious message," said Streams & Valleys executive director Stacey Pierce.

Pierce says several years ago, Streams & Valleys, the City of Fort Worth, Mayfest and the Tarrant Regional Water District collaborated on the creation of a trail safety campaign called "Share the Trail." The campaign was originally designed to address issues like speed, bike vs. pedestrian conflicts and other basic etiquettes.

With more people staying at home to slow coronavirus and getting outdoors for a little escape, traffic on the trails is up.

"We have many new users AND we must be especially careful to mind our manners and keep our distance," Pierce writes.