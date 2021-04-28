Children's Health Celebrates 2021 Cape Day

Children’s Health Cape Day coincides with National Superhero Day.
The Mayors of Dallas and Plano have declared April 28 “Children’s Health Cape Day." Children’s Health and its Red Balloon League, a team full of children, their families, team members, volunteers and donors -- all fighting for the patients at the hospital -- will celebrate throughout the day.
Pediatric patients will also be surprised with window washers dressed as superheroes scaling the building of Children’s Medical Center Dallas, weather permitting.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
“Children’s Health patients will be given their own superhero cape to wear on National Superhero Day thanks to donations to the hospital,” hospital spokeswoman Luisa Barrientos said.
The day will end with the Dallas skyline turning red to honor those children.