Children on Similar Journey Bond During Summer Camp

Camp Care is tailored specially for children from families where someone has been diagnosed with cancer

By Deborah Ferguson

A week-long day camp brought something good for kids impacted by cancer.

Fort Worth-based Cancer Care Services hosted Camp Care last week for children five to 14 who all have share something in common.

Each has someone in their family who's been diagnosed with cancer.

The free camp helps children cope with the tremendous stress cancer brings to the family. Therapeutic support is offered, where campers are empowered with education and knowledge about their loved one’s diagnosis, then offered tools - like making coping kits -- to take home in order to foster family communication and reduce anxiety.

The free camp also gave kids the chance to bond with others and talk about what’s going on in their lives and release some stress.

And maybe the best part is they got to have some good 'ole some summer fun with horseback riding, canoeing, arts and crafts, swimming and fishing.

