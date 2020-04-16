Fort Worth

Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Customers Get Big Surprise

A good Samaritan buys $200 gift card to treat others

By Deborah Ferguson

A woman going through a drive-thru lane in Fort Worth could not believe what she was hearing when she rolled up to the window to the pay the bill.

"The people a couple of cars in front of you, they just decided to bless a bunch of cars and got a gift card for everyone. So you just have 95 cents today for your meal," the clerk told her.

Just like that, an $11.67 bill was cut to .95.

This is all because someone wanted to do something good for others Wednesday at the Chick-fil-A on Texas 360 in the Centreport development near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

It turns out a Good Samaritan bought a $200-dollar gift card and bought meals for everyone who came after him.

The customer treated at the end paid it forward.

So, free meals continued for a while longer.

