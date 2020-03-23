‘Challenging and Rewarding’: Woman Leads Construction Team at Globe Life Field

March is International Women’s Month celebrating women who have and are making a difference in their field of study and for human kind.

One of those women is Telissa Hubbard, assistant project manager of Manhattan Construction and one of the masterminds behind the construction of the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field.

“I’ve been out here since we were digging dirt out of the bowl and it was just a hold in the ground and now we have built what you see today,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard is one of few woman who have worked on the project from start to finish. For Hubbard, it’s been in a managerial role. She has been overseeing the work of thousands of employees.

“We have had thousands of men and women on this site from the turf all the way up to the operable roof,” Hubbard said.

She said she was one of the lucky ones picked to work on the project.

“I lucked up and coming off the last job that I was on there was an opportunity for me to come on to this project. Just in enough time for me to come on for this groundbreaking,” Hubbard said. “We are really a strong team. It has really taken a strong team to make all this happen.”

There are so many numbers that boggle the mind with the new Globe Life Field. An operable roof made of more than 19,000 tons of steel, 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt excavated at the site during the groundbreaking that started on September 28, 2017, more than 40,000 seats installed all imported from Australia and a price tag of about $1.1 billion.

Hubbard said she is nothing but grateful to work on the project. Being one of the few women a part of building this piece of history has been the icing on the cake.

“It’s been fun, but it’s definitely been challenging and rewarding at the same time,” Hubbard said.