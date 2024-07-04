Celebrating Independence Day in the NICU Published 54 mins ago • Updated 53 mins ago Photos provided by Baylor Scott and White Health show babies in the NICU during the Independence Day holiday from Temple to McKinney. 8 photos 1/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Eliana at Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest. 2/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Jett at Baylor University Medical Center. 3/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Reese at Baylor University Medical Center. 4/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Zoe at Baylor University Medical Center. 5/8 Baylor Scott & White Health River and Raine at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple. 6/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Eyra at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple 7/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Blaine at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney. 8/8 Baylor Scott & White Health Valikem at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple. This article tagged under: Health More Photo Galleries Crayola looking for three Dallas artists from the 1990s, 2000s Photos: California's Thompson Fire forces thousands of evacuations PHOTOS: Gov. Abbott attends ribbon cutting of Vehicle Accessory Group in Mesquite Photos show apartment complex fire in Fort Worth