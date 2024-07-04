Celebrating Independence Day in the NICU

Photos provided by Baylor Scott and White Health show babies in the NICU during the Independence Day holiday from Temple to McKinney.

8 photos
1/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Eliana at Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest.
2/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Jett at Baylor University Medical Center.
3/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Reese at Baylor University Medical Center.
4/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Zoe at Baylor University Medical Center.
5/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
River and Raine at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple.
6/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Eyra at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple
7/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Blaine at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney.
8/8
Baylor Scott & White Health
Valikem at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple.

This article tagged under:

Health

More Photo Galleries

Crayola looking for three Dallas artists from the 1990s, 2000s
Crayola looking for three Dallas artists from the 1990s, 2000s
Photos: California's Thompson Fire forces thousands of evacuations
Photos: California's Thompson Fire forces thousands of evacuations
PHOTOS: Gov. Abbott attends ribbon cutting of Vehicle Accessory Group in Mesquite
PHOTOS: Gov. Abbott attends ribbon cutting of Vehicle Accessory Group in Mesquite
Photos show apartment complex fire in Fort Worth
Photos show apartment complex fire in Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us