Cedar Hill ISD recognizes Teacher of the Year

By Evan Anderson

A North Texas elementary school teacher is celebrating her recognition as teacher of the year, at the same school where she, herself, was a scholar.

Yasmine Downs says being named teacher of the year at High Pointe Elementary in Cedar Hill is extra special because of that connection. She teaches 4th-grade math and science.

“It just makes it even more special to give my all to them every day. Working here means so much to me, and I just feel like, once you’re a Longhorn, you’re always a Longhorn.”

Downs says she is grateful for her colleagues, who selected her to receive this honor.

