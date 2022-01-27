Cedar Hill ISD Grad Returns to His Roots as District Teacher

Elijah Taylor returned to the school district that he says gave him the inspiration to be an educator.

“It’s fun learning that I’m actually impacting others and their engaging in discussions and they have good feedback,” said Elijah Taylor. “It allows me to know that I am actually making a difference.”

Taylor graduated from Cedar Hill High in 2016. He returned as a fifth grade English Language Arts, and Social Studies teacher at Collegiate Prep Elementary. He recently graduated from Sam Houston State University, and says he’s right where he wants to be. Teaching in the classroom, in his home school district.

Elijah recently published his first children’s book titled, “My Favorite Elementary,” and he’s published a book of poems titled, “As Life Happens.”

Wishing you continued success, Elijah!