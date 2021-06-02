Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill HS Wins $15K in Shoe Design Competition

By Laura Harris

Cedar HIll HIgh School

The Cedar Hill High School art program is celebrating a victory.

They finished in the top five of the Vans Custom Culture Competition and that means the students won the art department $15,000. They were just one of two schools in Texas to earn that honor of national runner-up.

“Just simply being selected to participate was an amazing feeling,” Cedar Hill art teacher Danielle Johnson said. “Out of all of the submissions, they only chose 250 schools to compete.”

While they were hoping for the grand prize of $50,000, Johnson said she is proud of the work the students put in.

“There are so many ways we want to use this money to grow our department and expose our scholars to new forms of art. One of them is digital art. We would love to buy digital drawing tablets along with other items that will help advance our scholars as artists,” Johnson said.

Courtesy Danielle Johnson, Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill High School will compete again in the future, but since they were finalists this year, they won’t be eligible in 2022.

Cedar HIll HIgh School

