Cedar Hill High School Students Showcase Work in Virtual Art Gallery

They have dealt with disappointments, cancelations, isolation from their friends and so much more, but some students at Cedar Hill High School are not going to let the pandemic slow their creativity down.

“What was unique about our gallery space is that it was run 100% by our art students. Our kids really got into it,” art teacher Danielle Johnson said. “But now, myself along with other art teachers here at the high school, middle and elementary schools are working together on an online gallery exhibition launching April 16.”

Johnson said the art gallery started a couple of years ago because they wanted to display the incredible work of so many students for all to see.

“It seemed as though they would work harder to produce great work so that it could be showcased in the exhibition. I feel like it has boosted self-confidence as well,” Johnson said.

While they are excited about the online gallery, the undertaking hasn’t been easy.

“It’s definitely a challenge for sure. Prior to the pandemic, we were getting all set to launch our final exhibition for the school year. The kids were super excited and were working hard. We are currently in the process of setting up our online exhibition. When students are here, the flow is a lot different and it’s easier because we have the physical pieces here in hand. We’re going to make it work though,” Johnson said.

They are hoping to have the virtual version up and running by April 16.