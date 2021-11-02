Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill High School Band Marches Into Spotlight

The 204-member band won the inaugural US Bands Show Up and Show Out On The Hill at Prairie View A&M University

By Larry Collins

The Cedar Hill High School Red Army marching band is making major waves by winning the inaugural US Bands Show Up and Show Out On The Hill at Prairie View A&M University over the weekend.

The 204 band members, along with the color guard and Cedar Hill Highsteppers Dance Team, won first place and also won in the categories of Overall Music, Best Dance Team Auxiliary, Best Winds and Best Drumline.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The contest also allowed seniors to audition for the iconic Prairie View A&M band.

By beating out six other bands, the Red Army band will advance to a national competition.

This article tagged under:

Cedar Hill ISDHigh School FootballCedar Hill High Schoolmarching bandhigh school athletics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us